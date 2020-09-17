219 inmates escaped from Ugandan jail with guns!!!

Ugandan forces have launched a manhunt to recapture more than 200 prisoners who escaped jail after stealing weapons and fled into a remote wilderness area in the country’s northeast. According to the reports, at least three people, a soldier, and two of the 219 escapees died in a gun battle and two inmates were rearrested. The jailbreak occurred near the army barracks in the district of Moroto in northeast Uganda. They broke into the prison armory and stole 15 AK-47 rifles, 20 magazines, and other ammunition. They included murderers, robbers, and rapists. The spokeswoman advised the population in the area to “stay calm”.

The operation by UPDF in pursuit of escapees from singila prison in moroto to re arrest them and recover the stolen guns continues.the population therefore is advised to stay calm. pic.twitter.com/eUu6KpH6x9 — Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso (@UPDFspokespersn) September 16, 2020

The total number of inmates in Uganda rose 10 percent to 65,000 in the five months to August, according to the prison’s service, a surge attributed to a large number of people apprehended for violations of various anti-coronavirus measures such as curfews and travel restrictions. At least three cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Ugandan jails. The country has confirmed 5,266 infections to date and 60 related deaths.