Tamil Nadu:- 28 peacocks found dead in mysterious condition!!!

Madurai: At least 28 peafowls have been found dead in mysterious circumstances in the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu. The birds were found dead at farmland in the Kovilpatti area. Crops like corn and maize are grown in the farmland where the carcasses of the peacocks were found. It is suspected that the birds died after consuming seeds mixed with pesticides.

The matter came to light after farmers visited their farms and found the carcasses of peafowls. They later informed forest and animal husbandry department officials. It is the beginning of the sowing season and farmers mix seeds with pesticides to prevent crop damage. And those could be the seeds consumed by the birds leading to their deaths. The autopsy has been performed on the dead peacocks and their vital samples have been sent to forensic examination to find out the cause of death.