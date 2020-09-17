‘Again gold smuggling’: Man arrested at airport with gold worth Rs. 2crore

The Customs has seized smuggled gold worth Rs. 2 crore from a passenger. The Customs department at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow has recovered 3.85 kg gold in form of biscuits worth Rs 2.09 crore from a passenger travelling from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

“The passenger had cleverly wrapped the gold biscuits and kept them in a black pouch in his undergarment. On suspicion, he was thoroughly checked which led to the detection of 33 gold biscuits,” said Niharika Lakha, deputy commissioner, customs, Lucknow airport.

This is the third biggest gold haul in the history of the Lucknow airport. The passenger has been detained for questioning.