Covid-19 Updates: 661 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. As per the data released by the ministry 786 new cases of coronavirus, along with 661 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

93,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in UAE. Thus the total Covid-19 tests conducted mounted to 8.4 million .

Thus the total cases have reached at 82,568. The death toll is firm at 402 and the total recoveries has climbed to 72,117.