Minister KT Jaleel “Misused Power” for illegal deeds ; K Surendran demands CM’s resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran has accused Minister KT Jaleel for abusing his power and position for smugglers and traitors.The NIA will not interrogate a state minister on the basis of speculation or press reports.Surendran said in a press conference that the probe was based on clear evidence that Jaleel has links with smugglers and he had abused his power for them.

Jaleel is spreading fake information about his innocence proved in front of the ED.The NIA is questioning on the basis of information provided by the ED. Foreign aid was not limited to the Life Mission project. Crores came in many other ways. We need to find out which individuals and organizations received this money.Jaleel was the agent of all this. The commission reached out to the minister’s son.Everything that Jaleel has said so far regarding the revelation of the Qur’an has been proved to be a lie. Among the items smuggled through the diplomatic channel were dates and scripture. The BJP is adamant that gold was smuggled under the guise of the Qur’an.

The CPM’s stand that the minister should not resign even if he is charged or arrested is an insult. The bizarre stance is because the CPM is convinced that the minister will be prosecuted and arrested. If Jaleel resigns, many other ministers will have to resign. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who shielded Jaleel, can no longer do that.The Chief Minister is taking a stand to protect smugglers and traitors. The government is trying to prevent the NIA from providing the required evidence. The argument that only the gazette notification was the cause of the fire in the protocol section is bizarre. Surendran asked if it was a special kind of fire that only affected the Gazette. The files, including the foreign trips of the chief minister and other ministers, were burnt. We need to find out who got VVIP consideration while traveling abroad. The transactions that took place there are also mysterious. The government is looking for every way to protect criminals. When the investigation reached ministers and CPM leaders, the government was trying to sabotage the proper investigation.

A government that protects criminals has no moral right to remain in power.Surendran demanded Chief Minister’s resignation. He said the agitation would continue until the government resigns.District President V.V. Rajesh also attended the press conference.