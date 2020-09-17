“Modern architecture for the body”; A way to use your Airpods properly!!! Know more…

We love our Apple AirPods, but not a day goes by without the worry we’ll lose one down a drain or through the gap between the train doors and the platform (a shudder at the thought). At times we’ve considered going back to good old vintage wire headphones, much like style icon Bella Hadid, who still defies the technology trend. Suhani Parekh is the founder and creative director of UK jewelry label MISHO, which she says creates “modern architecture for the body”.

The creative, who studied fine art and art history in London, devised a range of gold earrings designed to hug Apple AirPods to your earlobes in a practical fashion statement. She noted that her own AirPods kept falling out and getting lost, so Parekh fashioned three separate designs: the Pebble Pods, Minimal/Active Tall Pods, and Minimal/Active Tiny Pods. The Pebble Pods are the largest of the three and are perhaps the most ‘out there’. These little sculptural beauties not only look on point, but they also act like little supports, they hold your AirPods in place, catch them if they slip out, and look super with or without the AirPods on. Misho Designs’ pod earrings start from $67 USD and climb to $121 USD. Each of her AirPod hugging designs is currently out of stock, however, all products are available for pre-order.