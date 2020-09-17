“Nation Alert” ; Suspicious Chinese Army ‘Build Ups’ spotted along Uttarakhand border!!!

Ladakh ; Between broiling tension between India and China along Line and Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, some suspicious Chinese activities have been cited along the Uttarakhand border.Sources told that a hut-like structure has been spotted recently near the Tinkar-Lipu pass of Nepal on the Chinese side. It is believed China is engaged in construction activity in the Chinese side General Area Champa Maidan. Apparently, the Jojo village is around – 8 km from the Tinkar-Lipu pass of Nepal.

As per the sources, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli is raising border issues with India on the instructions of China. Nepal is constructing around 200 new border posts at the Indo-Nepal border. Currently, Nepal has 130 permanent border posts.Indian Security agencies are closely monitoring the mobilisation of PLA troops at the Bhutan border and new activities by China near the Uttarakhand border.

Singh asserted in Lok Sabha that there should be no doubt about the country’s determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and asserted that India’s armed forces are ready to deal with “all contingencies” in Ladakh.