Russia ready to sell 100 million doses of ‘Sputnik V’ to India…

Russian Direct Investment Fund is ready to conduct clinical trials and distribute 100 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020, subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.

“The agreement between the RDIF and Dr Reddy’s reflects the growing awareness of countries and organizations to have a diversified anti-COVID vaccine portfolio to protect their populations,” said the chief executive officer of the RDIF. “India is amongst the most severely impacted countries from the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to the country in the battle against COVID-19,” he added.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform. The post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers are currently ongoing. More than 55,000 volunteers have applied to take part in the post-registration trials. The first results of these trials are expected to be published in October-November 2020.