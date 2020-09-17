“Such mockery of Hindus pains us”: RSS slams state government

The RSS has come forward criticizing the state government. Jishnu Basu, the veteran leader of RSS in West Bengal has criticized the West Bengal state government’s decision to provide monthly financial assistance to Hindu priests.

“The Hindu Brahmins don’t accept ‘Daan’ (donation),the Hindu priests and Brahmins are given ‘Dakshina'(honorarium) by the society for the excellent work done by them. It is not the job of the government (to give them financial assistance). Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore has written extensively about it in his works,” he said. “The existence of the Bengali-speaking Hindus is under threat in present-day Bengal. Such kind of announcement hurt Hindu sentiments,” Basu said in a statement.

“If the state government is keen to help the Hindus,then it should assist those scheduled tribe families in Nadia, who were killed by the Jihadis. The state should help those families who have lost their near and dear ones to Jihadi terror. The Hindus will be happier if the state government help those families. Such mockery of Hindus pains us,” he said.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister has announced that a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and free housing will be given to 8,000 Brahmin priests in the state.