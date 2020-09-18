127,000 expats lose residency permits

Around 127,000 expats has lost their residency permits. As per reports, the number of expatriates who have lost their residency permits for being abroad due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions has surged to about 127,000 in Kuwait.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry in Kuwait has extended the permits and visit visas of foreigners inside Kuwait for three more months, starting September 1. But for those stranded outside the country this is not applicable.

Last month, Kuwait suspended entry of travellers from 32 countries.