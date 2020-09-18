Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra’s “Intense” pics with Nick Jones ; See More !!!

“So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love,” Priyanka Chopra wrote alongside a series of videos and photos of her husband performing, dancing and even parachuting from the sky.

Nick Jonas turned 28 years old on Wednesday (Sept. 16), and his family and friends flooded social media with sweet birthday.

So grateful you were born.

Happy birthday my love. ???? @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/bQ4iDUWygg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 16, 2020

While fans can’t wait for the couple to start their family, Nick and Priyanka are doting parents to their three pups. They often share ‘paw adorable photos with their furry friends on social media.

Meanwhile, apart from being close to each other, Priyanka and Nick also share a close bond with each other’s families. Priyanka is very close to Nick’s brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. The actress often hangs out with her sisters-in-law.