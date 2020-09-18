Breaking News ; “India’s largest data agency” NIC hacked , loot sensitive information!!!

India’s largest data agency National Informatics Centre (NIC) faced a cyberattack in which many computers of the agency were targeted and sensitive information was stolen from them.The NIC hold information related to the nation, including the details Prime Minister and the NSA, among others.This cyber attack is being considered very dangerous which has been done by a Bangalore based firm, with connections to the United States

Apart from the information related to national security, the NIC computers also have information related to the VVIP people.As per the reports the link removed all the information from the computers after which, information was given to Delhi Police. As soon as the news broke, the Special Cell of Delhi Police took command and started investigating the case.

Upon investigation of the received email on the complaint of the employees of NIC, its link was found to be connected to a company based out of Bangalore. A police probe found the IP address of this company, which is associated with a US-based firm.The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case and started investigations in connection with this attack.