Dubai issues ban on Air India Express flights

Dubai has issued a temporary ban for Air India Express flights. The authorities in Dubai has issued a temporary ban for Air India Express flights after it has found that two Covid-19 patients has been travelled in India’s budget air carrier.

As per reports, the Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been suspended for 15 days from September 18 until October 3. After this, the flights to Dubai were rescheduled to Sharjah.

Air India express has been operating flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded Indians from the UAE, is also flying passengers eligible to return to the UAE from India under the air bubble agreement between the two countries.