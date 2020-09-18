Google removes India’s Paytm app from the play store!!!

Payment app Paytm has mysteriously disappeared from Google Play Store. The app is not visible on being searched on Google Play Store whereas all the other apps including Paytm For Business, Paytm Money, Paytm Mall, and others owned by the company are still available on Play Store. Paytm is available for download on the Apple App Store.

Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. Google has apparently removed the Paytm app because it allegedly violates the company’s new rules around online gambling. A source within Google said that the Google team that worked with developers reached out to Paytm repeatedly to fix the issues with the app. However, Paytm made repeated violations of the Google policy, noted the source.