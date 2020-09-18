KT Jaleel was summoned as person who knows the “accused” ; NIA

Thiruvananthapuram: The NIA has said that Minister KT Jaleel has not been named in the gold smuggling case. The NIA said Jaleel was summoned as a person who knew the accused. It is learned that the statement of the minister and the statements of the accused will be examined as they have inquired about the connection between Swapna and the other accused.At present the accused has not been added or made a witness.

But Customs registered two cases in the incident where the parcel was brought through the diplomatic channel. Items brought in diplomatic bags are distributed outside the center. The. The probe may have put the UAE consulate in opposition. The consulate will bring the required items in a strategic bag. In order to distribute it, the permission of the Center is required.