MP Caught “Watching Porn” During Budget Meeting ; Comes Up With Weird Excuse !!!

In an awkward incident, an MP from Thailand was caught looking at porn on his phone in Parliament during a budget meeting in Bangkok. Ronnathep Anuwat was caught watching a series of explicit images on his smartphone for more than ten minutes.As per report, the MP removed his face mask to look at the photos more closely. One image showed a young woman with her top off, while another was lying naked on a bed.After the photos of the minister went viral, he admitted viewing them,apparently he came up with a strange explanation.

He claimed to have received the uninvited messages from a girl ‘asking for help’ and ‘wanted money’. When questioned, Ronnathep told that he viewed the images in detail as he was checking the background to decide if the girl was in some kind of emergency or danger.He also said he wanted to ‘observe the environment surrounding the girl in the picture’. However, after more than 10 minutes, he said he realised the woman was ‘asking for money’, so he deleted all of the images.

Government officials summoned Ronnathep for an explanation but no further action is being taken against him.Chuan Leekpai, House Speaker, said that the photos were a “personal matter” and currently, there are no rules about what MPs can look at on their phone when in the meeting room.