Patient dies after German hospital IT system was hacked!!! Read more…

Germany:- Hackers disabled computer systems at Düsseldorf University Hospital and the patient died while doctors attempted to transfer her to another hospital. They officially launched a negligent homicide case this morning saying hackers could be blamed. It would be the first known case of a life being lost as a result of a hack. The ransomware attack hit the hospital on the night of 9 September, scrambling data and making computer systems inoperable.

Such attacks are one of the most serious threats in cyber-security with dozens of high profile attacks so far this year. The attackers can demand large payments in cryptocurrency Bitcoin in exchange for a software key that unlocks IT systems. The female patient, from Düsseldorf, was due to have scheduled life-saving treatment and was transferred to another hospital in Wuppertal which is roughly 19 miles (30km) away.Detectives have brought in cyber-security experts to ascertain whether there is a link between the hack and the patient’s death, with the hospital also likely to be investigated.