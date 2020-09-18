Plastic pollution:- Thai national park officials mail back trash to tourists!!!

Thai officials have taken their policies against pollution in public spaces to a whole new level. Thai National Resources and Environment Minister asked his team to mail back trash left behind by tourists camping in a National Park. The plastic bottles and food waste at the campsite are a great threat and danger to the wildlife at Khao Yai National Park. Therefore, collected all the waste in a box and will be sending the “souvenirs” back to the campers’ homes by using the perpetrators’ addresses recorded in the reservation system.

They have also been filed as the campers have violated the National Park Act. To ensure that the environment remains clean, they remind visitors that legal action will be taken against offenders who leave behind unwanted items after their trip.