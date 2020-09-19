200 ‘culturally significant’ stolen books worth 23 cr. recovered from a Romanian home… Read more…

Romania:- Nearly 200 books stolen by a Romanian gang in west London in January 2017 have been recovered from a village in Romania. The books from the late 16th, 17th centuries including those of Isaac Newton, Galileo Galilei, and Spanish painter Francisco Goya have been described as ‘culturally significant’ and of international importance, worth more than £2.5 million. The books were stolen by members of a Romanian gang when they were stored in a transit warehouse in Feltham before being sent to Las Vegas for a specialist book auction.

The suspects broke in by cutting holes in the roof and then abseiling down, avoiding many sensors. The books were stolen in 16 large bags, with the suspects leaving the same way they entered. The police said that the gang is linked to a number of prominent Romanian crime families who form part of the Clamparu crime group, based in the Ia?i region in Eastern Romania, and has a history of complex and large-scale high-value thefts, yet avoided prosecution by offending outside Romania. Thirteen individuals were charged in the UK with conspiring to commit burglaries between December 2016 and April 2019 and to acquire criminal property. Court proceedings continue, with 12 individuals already pleading guilty.