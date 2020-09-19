97 migrants died on-board Shramik special trains…

The Centre said to Rajya Sabha that 97 people died till September 9 onboard the Shramik Special trains, which were run to carry migrant workers to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This is the first admission from the Narendra Modi government about the total deaths onboard these special trains. 97 persons have been reported dead till 09.09.2020 while travelling onboard Shramik Special trains during current Covid-19 situation/crisis.

Of the 97 death cases, the state police sent 87 for postmortem analysis. So far, a total of 51 postmortem reports have been received from the state police forces. The cause of deaths in certain cases was noted as cardiac arrest, heart disease, brain haemorrhage, pre-existing chronic disease. The lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 left lakhs of migrant workers stranded in big cities without work. Hundreds of thousands of them then began long journeys to home on foot, sometimes over distances of more than 1,000 km. Some died on the way due to illness, while others died in road accidents. Some died of exhaustion after walking home in the scorching heat.