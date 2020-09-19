DH Latest NewsWest BengalKeralaLatest News

Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by NIA in Kerala, West Bengal

Sep 19, 2020, 09:13 am IST

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala and West Bengal. NIA arrested the militants belonging to banned international organization after conducting multiple raids.

NIA conducted raids in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala’s Ernakulam.

“NIA had learnt about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India including West-Bengal and Kerala. The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds,” an official statement by the NIA read.

