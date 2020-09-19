Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by NIA in Kerala, West Bengal

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala and West Bengal. NIA arrested the militants belonging to banned international organization after conducting multiple raids.

Read Also: Police arrests 10 for raising slogans against state minister

NIA conducted raids in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala’s Ernakulam.

As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region: National Investigation Agency — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

“NIA had learnt about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India including West-Bengal and Kerala. The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds,” an official statement by the NIA read.