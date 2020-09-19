Balloon explosion during PM’S birthday celebration, many injured!!! Read more

CHENNAI: About a hundred hydrogen-filled balloons exploded during the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, 12 people suffered burn injuries. BJP functionary was holding the balloons which were to be released later in the air when firecrackers were also burst as part of the celebrations. A spark from the firecrackers is believed to have set the balloons explode. The gathering was organized without permission so the police have booked a case.

At least 100 people were gathered at Padavattamman Koil street at Padi to welcome the BJP farmer association functionary. The people were holding hundreds of balloons filled with hydrogen gas. They were planning to release 2000 balloons into the air but did not get permission from the police. The functionaries burst crackers and a functionary was holding about a hundred balloons nearby. One flame from the cracker hit the hydrogen balloon and the entire set exploded. The people were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital with burn injuries. The Korattur police registered a case and said that they all suffered minor injuries.