“Bills are not against farmers it is for them”: Harsimrat Kaur breaks silence over resignation

New Delhi: A day after urging resignation from the Narendra-Modi led government in opposition to the three agricultural bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she never termed the policies as “anti-farmer”. “I am not calling them as anti-farmer bills. It is the farmers who are calling them as anti-farmer. First of all, let’s get this clear,” she said.

Apparently, this stands in sharp comment to what Harsimrat Kaur had said in a tweet while announcing her resignation. “I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister.”

The bills seek to remove imposed controls on the sale of agricultural produce to ensure better prices for the farmers. But many farm organisations and opposition parties say they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price. The bills were passed by Lok Sabha this week and likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha soon. Farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against these proposed laws which, their leaders allege, will end up dismantling the existing government-backed support system they have.