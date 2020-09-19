“Brown Sugar” as ‘Sai Baba Prasad’ ; Drug peddler arrested!!!

Karnataka ; The Bengaluru police have arrested a drug peddler who supplied brown sugar in the pretense of ‘Sai Baba Prasad’. He did this by using a private courier service and government bus drivers.The accused has been identified as Vikram Khileri who hails from Rajasthan.

According to the police, he had arrived at the City Market on Wednesday to deliver 90 grams of brown sugar hidden in his helmet.His mode of operation was simple, pack the drugs in envelopes and pass them off as ‘Sai Baba Prasad’.His customers would get the packages either by courier or by government bus drivers. His customers was spread across the state in districts such as Hubballi, Ballari, Hassan, Vijayapura and even in Tamil Nadu.

Police sources say that the delivery agents were clueless about the contents of the package they were delivering.The police said that a search is underway to track Vikram Khileri’s main supplier who is currently absconding.