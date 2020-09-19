“Bunch of thugs”; Trump says about George Floyd Protesters!!!

Washington: Aftermath of the death of African-American George Floyd, Trump claims that the protesters did not even spare the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC and also describe the demonstrators as a “bunch of thugs”. George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and pinned him to the ground, and knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while the 46-year-old from Houston gasped for breath. His death sparked nationwide violent protests with some protesters resorting to vandalism, looting, and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Trump mentioned about the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC that was vandalized by unknown protesters at the peak of the nationwide protests. “They even had (Mahatma) Gandhi. All Gandhi wanted was one thing, peace. Right? We have peace. Rip down his statue. We don’t like him. I don’t think they have any idea what they’re doing,” President Trump said. “I think they’re just a bunch of thugs, okay, you want to know the truth. I think they’re a bunch of thugs,” he added. The vandalized statue of Mahatma Gandhi was restored later by the Indian Embassy, with the help of the National Park Police and the State Department.