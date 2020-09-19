“Drunk Shweta Bachchan” ; Video revealed, After Mom Jaya’s ‘Parliament Speech’

Mumbai: After mom Jaya Bachchan’s speech in defence of Bollywood in Parliament, a video of Shweta Bachchan in a ‘highly drunk’ state has started doing the rounds on social media.

In the viral video, fashion entrepreneur Shweta can be seen exiting a restaurant in an inebriated state. She was accompanied by her sister-in-law Natasha Nanda and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

On Tuesday, actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan slammed people for tarnishing the image of the film industry.In her speech during the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha, she called out the haters using the Hindi proverb “Jis Thaali Mein Khatey Hai Usi Mein Ched Kartey Hai.”Post Jaya’s speech in parliament, security was beefed up outside Bachchan’s Mumbai residence.