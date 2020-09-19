Feminist Icon in Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87!!!

Washington:- US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an iconic champion of women’s rights, has died of cancer at the age of 87. Ginsburg died on Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington. Ginsburg said she was undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer earlier this year. She became a figurehead for liberals in the US. Ginsburg was the oldest justice and the second-ever woman to sit on the Supreme Court, where she served for 27 years.

Toward the end of her life, Ginsburg became a national icon. Due in part to her withering dissents, Ginsburg was dubbed the Notorious RBG by her army of fans online – a nod to the late rapper The Notorious BIG. That comparison introduced Ginsburg to a new generation of young feminists, turning her into a cult figure. She was a powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. Within hours of the news emerging, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC to pay their respects.