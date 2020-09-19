Google Drive will start to delete thrashed files….Read more

Google is changing its pattern of how Google Drive handles trashed files and documents. The files in the trash will automatically delete after 30 days starting on October 13th. The change means that Drive’s trash will work the same way as other Google products, like Gmail, for more consistent behavior across all of Google’s products.

Google Drive would keep files in the trash indefinitely unless you emptied the trash to actually delete them for really making it less of a “trash” and more of a way to just hide files you didn’t want to see. While the automatic trashing feature might be frustrating to some users, there may be actual benefits, too, since Google counts trashed files that aren’t deleted toward your Drive storage quota. To make sure everyone is aware of the feature, Google will also add a banner notification to Google Drive as well as the specific Google Docs and Google Forms apps.