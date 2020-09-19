Gulf country makes important announcement

A Gulf country has made an important announcement. Bahrain government has made the important announcement.

As per the new decision by the Bahraini authorities the nurseries in the country will remain shut until late October. The nurseries will remain shut till October 25.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Development said that closure of the licensed nurseries continues until October 25 out of concern for public interest and to protect the health of children, their families and staff in these places.