Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan announces its decision on India’s demand for Queen’s counsel

Pakistan announced its decision on India’s demand for Queen’s counsel for representing the Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav. Pakistan has turned down India’s demand. The decision was announced by Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the Foreign Office spokesperson.

“We have informed India that only those lawyers are allowed to appear in Pakistani courts who have a license to practice law in Pakistan. This is in line with international legal practice. There can be no change in this position,” Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

Queen’s Counsel is a barrister or advocate, appointed Counsel to the UK Crown on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. In July 2019, the ICJ has asked Pakistan to undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.