Mass shooting in Rochester, 2 dead and many wounded!!!

New York: Two people were killed and 14 wounded after a mass shooting broke out in New York. The shooting had begun around 12: 25 am on September 18. As per the police, the incident took place at a backyard party being held in the Rochester area in the city.

Hearing at least 12 people shot and 2 dead at the scene of a mass shooting in Rochester, New York. Possibly no relation to protests. pic.twitter.com/QIMrn2rUDt — CIA-Simulation Warlord ????? (@zerosum24) September 19, 2020

One deceased victim is a female aged 18-22 and the other is a male, also aged 18-22. The rest 14 surviving victims, all of whom were immediately rushed to the hospital, have suffered life-threatening injuries. As of now, the names of the victims have not been released by the authorities. The police were currently interrogating witnesses to find out what triggered the shooting. While the city of Rochester has been under massive protests, Simmons denied any link between the shooting and the demonstrations.