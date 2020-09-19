“Nation Alert”; Plan to Attack Cochin Naval Base ; Suspect Pak Training

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested nine Pakistan-based Al Qaeda-trained militants in connection with attacks in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai. They were planning to attack the Kochi naval base and shipyard. All those arrested hails from Bengal. The NIA said the raids were continuing and that more arrests are likely to be done.

The NIA said the terrorists were planning to attack strategic areas of India and kill civilians.Various documents, mobile phones, pamphlets and handguns were also seized from them. The NIA also said that the terrorists, who were trained in Pakistan, were planning to carry out attacks in various places, including Delhi.