“See First Pics & Videos” ; Duchess of Brabant, begins military training !!!

Princess Elisabeth, also known as the Duchess of Brabant, is following in the footsteps of her father, King Philippe who attended the academy from 1978 to 1981.
Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth recently began a grueling military training course at the country prestigious military academy, taking social media by storm as photos and videos of the royal went viral.
Op 31 augustus startte de prinses Elisabeth @MonarchieBe haar academiejaar aan de Koninklijke Militaire School (KMS). De afgelopen twee weken bevond ze zich in en rond het kamp van Elsenborn voor haar militaire initiatiefase https://t.co/cawFick25h pic.twitter.com/l40BJ5wVL7
— Belgian Defence (@BelgiumDefence) September 17, 2020
In a video shared by the Belgian Defence, the 18-year-old heir to the throne is seen along with 170 other officer candidates on their first day at the facility.
View this post on Instagram
Prinses Elisabeth en haar medestudenten startten op 2 september met de militaire initiatiefase in het Kamp Elsenborn te Bütgenbach. Het is een belangrijk onderdeel van haar opleiding (1ste jaar) Sociale en Militaire Wetenschappen aan de Koninklijke Militaire School (KMS). Deze initiatiefase wordt op 25 september afgesloten met een militaire plechtigheid in de KMS. De leerlingen die geslaagd zijn, ontvangen dan hun blauwe muts in het bijzijn van hun familieleden. De beelden tonen hoe een dag in het kamp eruitziet voor de Prinses en haar peloton. ————— La Princesse Elisabeth et ses camarades de promotion ont entamé la phase d’initiation militaire le 2 septembre dernier. C’est sur les terrains du camp militaire d’Elsenborn (Bütgenbach) que ce camp d’initiation a lieu. La cérémonie de remise des bérets bleus en présence des parents, le 25 septembre prochain à l’ERM, marquera la fin de cette phase d'initiation militaire. Ce camp fait partie de la formation à l’Ecole Royale Militaire (ERM) de la Princesse, où elle suit la première année en Sciences sociales et militaires. Les images illustrent le déroulement d’une journée type à Elsenborn pour la Princesse et son peloton. ————— Princess Elisabeth and her fellow students started the military initiation phase in Camp Elsenborn in Bütgenbach on September 2. It is an important part of her education (1st year) Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy (RMA). The blue beret ceremony in the presence of parents on September 25 at the RMA will mark the end of this military initiation phase. The images illustrate what a day in the camp looks like for the Princess and her platoon. @royal_military_academy @defensie.ladefense #initiatie #initiatiekamp #campdinitiation #peloton #platoon #militair #kamp #camp #militaire #military #militarycamp #schietoefening #pratiquedutir #targetpractice #camouflage #taktiek #tactiek #tactics #sport #groepssport #sportengroupe #groupsport #drill #teambuilding #defensie #defence #Elsenborn #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBe 🎥 Kristiaan Grauwels
Princess Elisabeth, also known as the Duchess of Brabant, graduated from high school in Wales and is now spending a year studying Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, following in the footsteps of her father, King Philippe who attended the academy from 1978 to 1981.
View this post on Instagram
Lors des entrainements physiques, l’esprit d’équipe et l’importance du leadership sont mis en valeur notamment via une approche compétitive par équipe et à travers la désignation d’un responsable d’équipe. ————— Tijdens de conditietraining wordt de teamspirit aangewakkerd door het competitieve karakter tussen de verschillende groepen. Tegelijk wordt het belang aan leiderschap onderbouwd door het aanduiden van een verantwoordelijke per groep. ————— During the physical training, the team spirit is fueled by the competitive nature between the different groups. At the same time, the importance of leadership is substantiated by appointing a responsible leader for each group. @royal_military_academy @defensie.ladefense #initiatie #initiatiekamp #campdinitiation #peloton #platoon #militair #kamp #camp #militaire #military #militarycamp #schietoefening #pratiquedutir #targetpractice #camouflage #taktiek #tactiek #tactics #sport #groepssport #sportengroupe #groupsport #drill #teambuilding #defensie #defence #Elsenborn #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBe 🎥 Kristiaan Grauwels
The future monarch took part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach dressed in army fatigues and shooting guns. Although the teen royal commenced her training in early September, the palace released the photos and videos only recently, creating a buzz online.
View this post on Instagram
Bijna klaar voor de Koninklijke Militaire School! Vanaf 31 augustus, samen met een honderdtal promotiegenoten, eerste jaar sociale en militaire wetenschappen. Dank aan alle leerkrachten en medestudenten voor 2 mooie jaren aan de UWC Atlantic College. ————— Bientôt prête pour rejoindre l’Ecole Royale Militaire ! A partir du 31 août, avec les camarades de promotion : 1ère année en sciences sociales et militaires. Merci aux enseignants et compagnons de classe pour deux belles années à l’UWC Atlantic College. @royal_military_academy @uwcatlantic @defensie.ladefense
During her training, she will be taught the values of Defence, such as discipline, respect, commitment and courage, as well as shooting, marching, and camouflage techniques, according to the military academy.“It is an honour for us to have her with us, but we treat her just like any other pupil,” Major Isabel Vanhavermaet, who supervises the first years, told.As the future monarch, the training, it is believed, will help the princess who will have an in-depth understanding of the country’s military powers.
Post Your Comments