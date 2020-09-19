“See First Pics & Videos” ; Duchess of Brabant, begins military training !!!

Princess Elisabeth, also known as the Duchess of Brabant, is following in the footsteps of her father, King Philippe who attended the academy from 1978 to 1981.

Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth recently began a grueling military training course at the country prestigious military academy, taking social media by storm as photos and videos of the royal went viral.

Op 31 augustus startte de prinses Elisabeth @MonarchieBe haar academiejaar aan de Koninklijke Militaire School (KMS). De afgelopen twee weken bevond ze zich in en rond het kamp van Elsenborn voor haar militaire initiatiefase https://t.co/cawFick25h pic.twitter.com/l40BJ5wVL7 — Belgian Defence (@BelgiumDefence) September 17, 2020

In a video shared by the Belgian Defence, the 18-year-old heir to the throne is seen along with 170 other officer candidates on their first day at the facility.

Princess Elisabeth, also known as the Duchess of Brabant, graduated from high school in Wales and is now spending a year studying Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, following in the footsteps of her father, King Philippe who attended the academy from 1978 to 1981.

The future monarch took part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach dressed in army fatigues and shooting guns. Although the teen royal commenced her training in early September, the palace released the photos and videos only recently, creating a buzz online.

During her training, she will be taught the values of Defence, such as discipline, respect, commitment and courage, as well as shooting, marching, and camouflage techniques, according to the military academy.“It is an honour for us to have her with us, but we treat her just like any other pupil,” Major Isabel Vanhavermaet, who supervises the first years, told.As the future monarch, the training, it is believed, will help the princess who will have an in-depth understanding of the country’s military powers.