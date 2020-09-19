‘Setback to Expats’: Gulf country to replace expats from education and other key sector jobs

A Gulf country has announced a decision which is a setback to expats. The country has decided to replace expats from key sectors including education.

The Civil Service Commission in Kuwait has asked the ministries of education and Awqaf to list names of all foreign employees doing certain jobs in a step to replace them with citizens.

Those to be replaced are expatriates holding degrees in Islamic Sharia, psychology and history.

Kuwait has started process to redress the demographic imbalance. As part of this may government bodies had disclose plans to minimize numbers of their foreign employees.