State government to reopen zoos, national parks

The state government has decided to reopen all national parks and zoos in the state. The West Bengal state government has decided this.

As per the new announcement, all national parks, zoological gardens and ecotourism destinations in Bengal will reopen for visitors from September 23. Visitors will be allowed at its “various establishments”, where necessary safety protocols have been put in place.

Also Read: Gulf country to deport expats

Bookings have to be made online, and tourists would have to undergo temperature check at the entry points.

Elephant safari at sanctuaries will continue to remain suspended . In zoological gardens and parks, not more than 30 percent of the total visitor capacity will be allowed inside cafeterias.

Bengal has 12 zoological parks, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, six national parks and two elephant reserves.