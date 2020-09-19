Two kids die eating cream wafers; biscuit factory raided…

HYDERABAD: Telangana food safety have raided a manufacturing unit of popular biscuits brand, ‘Rose’, a part of the Veeramani Biscuit Industries Ltd, located near Turkayamjal in Rangareddy district. The raid was following the death of two children in Kurnool, AP, after they ate the company’s mango-flavoured cream wafers.

The officials collected samples of the wafers and around 17 ingredients, which would be sent to the Food Safety Laboratory in Nacharam for testing. “We received a mail from FSSAI, New Delhi, on Wednesday morning, after which we raided the manufacturing unit. A team comprising a Food Safety Officer, Food Safety Designated Officer and Food Analyst conducted the raid. They took along a mobile food testing lab too. Once the reports are out, action will be taken as per the Food Safety and Standards Act,” an official said.

The company had shut its unit itself, a company official said. He also said the cream wafers of the particular batch, which the children consumed, are being called back, but most of the retailers have already sold the product.