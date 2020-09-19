Who should rightly receive Nobel prize? Read more!!!

US President Donald Trump got nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for negotiating a peace deal between Israel and the UAE.

According to the will of Alfred Nobel, the Nobel Peace Prize should go to someone who has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”. Four US presidents, and one vice president, have received the prestigious award after its creation.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of Norway’s Progress Party, cited Trump’s role in the recent landmark agreement between Israel and the UAE, and said, “For his merit, I think (Trump) has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees.”

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be announced October 9. If Trump win next year, he would become the fifth US President in history to be given the prestigious award.

Theodore Roosevelt (1906):

A historian, biographer, statesman, hunter and naturalist, Roosevelt was given the prize for negotiating peace between imperial Russia and Japan after the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-05. Roosevelt was also praised for his efforts in resolving a dispute between the US and Mexico through arbitration, and for extending the use of arbitration as a means for settling international disputes.

Woodrow Wilson (1919):

Wilson was given the award for his efforts in ending World War I, and for being the key architect of the League of Nations– born out of his famous ‘Fourteen Points’. Although the League faltered in a few years, it served as a blueprint for the United Nations after World War II.

Jimmy Carter (2002):

The President was awarded the Peace Prize “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development”.

Barack Obama (2009):

Obama was given the Nobel Peace Prize “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples”. Cited among Obama’s achievements were his promotion of nuclear non-proliferation, and bringing a “new climate” in international relations.

Al Gore (1993-2001):

Apart from the four Presidents, one Vice President was been given the Nobel Peace Prize. He shared the honour in 2007 with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for their joint efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change.