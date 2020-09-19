Woman gang-raped, accused filmed it and shared on social media

In a shocking and inhuman act, a woman was gang-raped. The accused filmed the inhuman act and shared it on social media.

The shocking incident occurred on September 17 in Alwar district in Rajasthan. As per police a woman aged 45 was gang-raped by six men in . The accused also filmed the act and posted video online.

“On Thursday(September 17) a case was registered, a married woman was going with her nephew to give someone money on credit. When they were returning after giving money, then on a hill, they were stopped by six persons. They misbehaved with the woman and assaulted her nephew. They held them captive after which one person raped the woman while others sexually assaulted her. They also made a video and circulated it on social media,” said DSP.

The woman lodged a complaint after telling the incident to her husband. The police had arrested 2 accused and the hunt for others is on.