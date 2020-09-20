A cache of fireworks found from devastated Beirut port…Read more!!!

Beirut:- The explosion last August that devastated the city of Beirut was a brutal blow to the Lebanese. The political class was responsible for the disaster and the government resigned en bloc. Now the Middle Eastern country is seeking to overcome the wounds. Despite this, the traces of past mismanagement are still coming to light. The Lebanese army has found another cache of fireworks in the devastated port of Beirut. They found 1.3 tons of fireworks during a search of the port of Beirut, which was devastated last month in a huge explosion that was attributed to a large number of chemicals kept in bad condition. Up to 1320 kg of fireworks were found in 120 boxes in a warehouse during a search of the port.

The port and a strip in the center of Beirut were ruined by the huge explosion on 4 August that killed at least 190 people. The blame was placed on 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that had been kept in the port for years in poor condition. On 3 September the Lebanese Army also found another 4.35 tonnes of ammonium nitrate near the entrance to Beirut port. The President of Lebanon, Michel Aoun, acknowledged days after the explosion that he had known of the existence of “a large quantity” of this fertilizer in the port since two weeks before the event. The deflagration led to the resignation en bloc of Hasan Diab’s entire government on 10 August and a few weeks later Mustafa Adib was appointed as the new prime minister.