‘Brothers in the air’ Kohli recreates ‘iconic Superman catch’ of De Villiers..

Delhi: Kohli posted the image of Ab de Villiers’ catch where he leapt in the air and caught the ball with one hand while staying inside the boundary. Next to that image Kohli put his image recreating the unbelievable moment.

Ab de Villiers’ catch is from the 2018 match between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where the South African player leapt into the air and caught the ball hit by British play Alex Hales. The catch became an instant hit with viewers and generated multiple memes, while many hailed his superhuman abilities.

Sharing the image, Kohli wrote, “Brothers in the air @ABdeVilliers17” The tweet has left cricket fans impressed and excited for the duo’s upcoming partnership on field who are hoping that this year the team might finally lift the winning trophy.

Some sceptical netizens believe that Kohli’s catch was in a practice session which cannot be compared to De Villiers catch in an actual match which comes with all sorts of pressure. As a user commented, “Brothers won’t make it to the final I swear.” Netizens did not miss to point out Yuzvendra Chahal’s priceless reaction in the image posted by Kohli.