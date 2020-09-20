Canada’s “Kennedy” to Yesterday’s Man ; Former PM Passes away !!!

Toronto ; Former prime minister John Turner, whose odyssey from a “Liberal dream in motion” to a political anachronism spanned 30 years, has died at the age of 91.Politicians and other public figures immediately began sharing memories of Turner and expressing condolences to his family.

A gifted politician, lawyer, and athlete, Mr. Turner became Canada’s 17th Prime Minister after having served in numerous other capacities.Mr. Turner was a humble man with a strong social conscience. He supported many charitable organizations, including Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. He was also an honorary director of World Wildlife Fund Canada and an ardent advocate for the protection of Canada’s lakes and rivers.

His words were prophetic.Despite his missteps, Turner guided the Liberals through some of their darkest days in the 1980s.Turner retired from politics in 1993 and returned to private life in Toronto.