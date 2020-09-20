“China’s existence is indeed aggressive and will bring a definite threat.”; says Taiwan president.

TAIWAN– Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said that the incidents of Chinese fighter jets harrying the island over the past two days show that Beijing is a threat to the entire region and reveal to the Taiwanese the true intentions of the Chinese government. Several Chinese aircraft flew across the midline of the Taiwan Strait and into the air defense identification zone of Taiwan, forcing Taipei to scramble its fighter jets.

The drills took place when US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach was on an official visit to Taiwan. “I believe these activities are no help to China’s international image, and what’s more have put Taiwan’s people even more on their guard, understanding even better the true nature of the Chinese Communist regime,” Taiwan president said.