Cocaine worth Rs. 4 crore seized by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized cocaine worth Rs. 4 crore. The NCB has seized 670 gm cocaine which worth Rs.4 crore in New Delhi.

The consignment came from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on September 1. Cocaine was concealed in a parcel containing tailoring thread rolls, , and was detected at the Import Custom Examination Area in New Delhi. The parcel was addressed to a addressee in Vasai town of Palghar, near Mumbai.

NCB has also arrested a person from Palghar in relation with the case. The accused identified as S. Ghangale, is associated with several high-profile users and drug traffickers in Mumbai.

Ghangale has been granted a transit remand and will be produced in a Delhi Court .