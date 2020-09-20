Communist veteran and former MP Roza Deshpande passes away

Veteran Communist leader and former Lok Sabha Member Roza Deshpande passed away at her residence in Mumbai. She was aged 91.

Roza Deshpande was the daughter of freedom fighter and founder of Indian communist party Shripad Amrit Dange (SA Dange).

Deshpande had actively particiapated in the Sanyukta Maharashtra Movement (the movement for the creation of the State of Maharashtra) and the Goa liberation struggle as a Member of the All India Students’ Federation.

In 1974, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bombay South Central constituency. She had also led a campaign to secure maternity leave benefits for working women and served on various Central and State Government Committees on labour problems, particularly those of women workers.

She is survived by a son and a daughter.