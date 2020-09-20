Doctor gives his own samples for “Covid-19 test” over a strange reason …See Video!!!

Mathura: A doctor in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district gave his own samples for conducting COVID-19 test in order to complete the sampling target set by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The incident came to light on Sunday when a video showing the doctor giving over 15 of his own specimens for the test went viral on social media platforms.

The incident happened at the community health centre in the district’s Baldeo town. The video clearly shows a health worker collecting samples from Dr Rajkumar Saraswat. In the video, the doctor can be heard admitting that he is giving his own samples for conducting COVID-19 test in order to match the sampling target prescribed by the CMO. Later, a person advises him to not give so many samples of his own as it may create trouble for him. As per the reports,the samples were later sent for testing with fake names.