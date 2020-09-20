External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s mother passed away

Sulochana Subrahmanyam, mother of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday. Jaishankar informed about the demise of his mother in a tweet.

“Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Sulochana Subrahmanyam is survived by her sons — Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam.

Her husband K Subrahmanyam, a noted strategic affairs expert and was known as the father of India’s nuclear doctrine, died in February 2011.