External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s mother passed away

Sulochana Subrahmanyam, mother of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday. Jaishankar informed about the demise of his mother in a tweet.
“Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness,” Jaishankar tweeted.
Sulochana Subrahmanyam is survived by her sons — Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam.
Her husband K Subrahmanyam, a noted strategic affairs expert and was known as the father of India’s nuclear doctrine, died in February 2011.
