Kerala welcomes ‘Al Qaeda’…. Recent Chronicles: Adv. S Suresh

Adv. S. Suresh addresses Kerala as a place where the former ‘SIMI’ (#SIMI) leader becomes a minister in the country, where the accused in the Coimbatore and Bangalore bomb blast cases were granted citizenship, where the Assembly passed a unanimous resolution to release the terrorist from jail, where Ajmal Qassab performed the funeral prayer, where a united resolution was passed to build a Babri building on Ramajanma land.

He further describes it as where the united hartal was held for Saddam Hussein, where the flour of the Holy Qur’an is being smuggled, where the suicide bomber was killed in the Easter blast in Sri Lanka. He says that we live in a country where the Malayalees were sent to the IS training center in Syria, where terrorist training centers have been set up in Vagamon and Nannath.

He illustrastes Kerala as to where anti-terror police who caught terrorists in Panayikkulam and released them on station bail, when the Panayikkulam terrorists were captured from Georgia and Jabalpur; where love jihad has been turned into secular jihad, where the police have a terror cell called “Pachavelicham”. A country ruled by the LDF-UDF who rioted with the terrorists against the citizenship law, where jihadi is present even in the Secretariat. It is a country where secularism is given prominence for lying under the cover of the Holy Qur’an, the only country in the world that gets a progressive degree for terrorism And finally he says that Kerala is where the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition unite when a problem arises for terrorists.

See post here: