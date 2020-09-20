Pakistan Rejects Appointment of New Indian Envoy ; Denies Visa

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has denied visa to Indian diplomat Jayant Khobragade, rejecting his appointment as India’s charge of affaires in Islamabad.India believes that Pakistan has been unable to come to phrases with the annulment of the particular standing of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

The authorities sees Pakistan’s rejection of Khobragade as an try to get again at India for its resolution to downgrade ties and likewise as an indication of frustration over the truth that Islamabad’s info struggle on the difficulty of Kashmir has failed to achieve a lot traction internationally.Pakistan’s objection is outwardly associated to Khobragade’s seniority as it thinks he’s too senior to lead the Indian mission when its power has been halved and at a time when there’s barely any bilateral engagement between the 2 international locations.India believes although it isn’t for Pakistan to dictate appointment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad and is probably going to reply with reciprocal motion in the end. It is uncommon for both nation to reject the appointment of a diplomat at this degree.

Khobragade has served in Pakistan earlier too however it’s unlikely that the rejection of his visa has something to do together with his earlier stint in Islamabad. Since the 2 international locations recalled their excessive commissioners final 12 months, their missions have been led by the chargé d’affaires.The authorities slammed Pakistan this week on the UN Human Rights Council for creating “false and fabricated” narratives to malign India.