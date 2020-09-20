Pilibhit administration deployed nutrition warriors… Know more!!!

PILIBHIT: The Pilibhit administration has deployed nutrition warriors to take on the malnutrition problem in the district. The scheme, the first of its kind in UP. It will encompass tele-counseling on nutrition by the nutrition warriors (experts) through video and telephonic calls. Other than counseling, nutritious supplements will be made available to those targeted by the scheme. The scheme will focus on the counseling of malnourished children’s parents in addition to pregnant women, children, and lactating mothers belonging to financially weaker sections. Government school students will also be given nutritious supplements.

The tele-nutrition scheme was launched by DM Khare. Eight nutritional experts or warriors have been assigned duties of counseling under the scheme. The prime focus will be on the 1,500 severely malnourished and 82,000 moderately malnourished children in the district, the DM said. The nutritional experts will review the changes in the health of a child every seven days from the date of the tele-counseling.