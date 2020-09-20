“State has become home to illegal bomb-making”: Governor on NIA arrests

The Governor has accused that the state has become home to illegal bomb making. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said this just after the National Investigation Agency arrested Al-Qaeda terrorists from state.

‘Mamata govt busy taking on the opposition’, “State has become home to illegal bomb-making that has the potential to unsettle democracy. Police @MamataOfficial busy in carrying out political errands and taking on the opposition. Those at helm @WBPolice cannot escape their accountability for this alarming decline in law and order,” Dhankhar tweeted.

“How far distanced is DGP @WBPolice from reality is cause of worry and added that his ‘Ostrich Stance’ is very disturbing”, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the NIA had arrested 9 militants linked to Al-Qaeda from West Bengal and Kerala. The raids were carried out at several locations in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala’s Ernakulam early on Saturday.